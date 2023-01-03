Copa del Rey: Shocks aplenty as La Liga trio eliminated

Tuesday’s late matches in the Copa del Rey provided plenty of twists and turns, with three La Liga sides being knocked out of the tournament by lower league opposition.

While Real Madrid struggled to defeat fourth tier side Cacereno, they were the only side from Spanish football’s top league to progress on Tuesday night. The biggest shock came when Primera Federacion side Cueta, who are bottom of Group 1, defeated Elche 1-0.

Having already shocked LaLiga2 side UD Ibiza in the previous round, Cueta went one better and defeated the La Liga basement boys courtesy of a penalty from former Sevilla player Rodri. The result is a really poor one for Los Franjiverdes, who had Ezequiel Ponce sent off in the second half, but it will allow Pablo Machin’s men to focus on surviving relegation.

Rayo Vallecano were also elimination from the tournament, falling to Sporting Gijon 2-0. Two second half goals from Uros Milovanovic was enough for Gijon to see off their La Liga counterparts.

The final game of the time was an enthralling one. Getafe took a first half lead away to Levante courtesy of Munir El Haddadi, before Sergio Postigo equalised shortly after the break. Former Barcelona forward Munir added his second a few minutes later, but Alex Munoz equalised for the hosts again.

In the 91st minute, Brazilian striker Wesley scored the winner goal for Levante, who had Vicente Iborra sent off late into injury time, meaning that the 3-2 victory was enough for them to progress to the next round of the tournament.