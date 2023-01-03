Copa del Rey: La Liga clubs avoid shocks to progress

Tuesday’s early kick-offs in the third round of the Copa del Rey have concluded, with Valencia and Villarreal both avoiding potential shocks despite some nervy moments.

The Yellow Submarine travelled to LaLiga2 side Cartagena, and the home side led at half time courtesy of Pablo Vazquez Perez’s strike. However, Quique Setien’s side came flying out of the blocks in the second half, scoring three times in the opening 15 minutes.

Alex Baena, Arnaut Danjuma and Jose Luis Morales all netted in quick succession to turn the game in Villarreal’s favour, and the La Liga side added another two goals late on, courtesy of Samuel Chukwueze and Etienne Capoue, to secure a 5-1 victory.

It was more comfortable for Los Che, who led after only three minutes in their tie against third tier La Nucia, courtesy of Justin Kluivert. Further goals for Ilaix Moriba and Hugo Duro ensured that Gennaro Gattuso’s men progressed with ease.

The other tie was the only all-La Liga tie of the round, as Espanyol hosted Celta Vigo. Celta led at half time through Goncalo Paciencia, before Javi Puado equalised for the hosts just after the break.

No more goals in the 90 meant that the game went to extra time, where Espanyol scored twice, courtesy of Sergi Darder and Nico Melamed, to win 3-1 and progress to the fourth round.