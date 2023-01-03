Borussia Dortmund ‘will accept reduced price’ for Jude Bellingham in summer

The transfer saga of Jude Bellingham is one that has rumbled on for months, and may drag on for even more.

The 19-year-old is one of the hottest prospects in world football, having impressed for Borussia Dortmund throughout his two-and-a-half year stay at the club so far. Furthermore, his performances for England at the World Cup in Qatar have elevated his status even higher.

Europe’s elite have expressed their interest, including Real Madrid. Club officials have earmarked Bellingham as the future of their midfield, alongside the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni, Federico Valverde and Eduardo Camavinga. Although clubs like Liverpool and Manchester City are keen, Los Blancos are said to be the favourites for the teenager’s signature.

The price that Bellingham is worth has been a key discussion point. Dortmund paid Birmingham an initial £25m for Bellingham in 2020, and the fee for his sale is expected to be over four times as much.

According to Jan Aage Fjortoft, Dortmund will drop their asking price for Bellingham should he stay at the club this month. He will cost €150m this month, but the price will lower to €120m in the summer.

Real Madrid’s intention was always to make a move for the teenager at the end of the season, so this news will be pleasing for club officials as they aim to snap up their number one transfer target.