Arsenal have edge over Chelsea and Manchester United in Joao Felix race

As tends to be the case with major transfers, any deal to take Joao Felix away from Atletico Madrid will likely be months in the making.

With Felix looking increasingly likely to remain in Madrid in the short-term, the various Premier League sides interested in the Portuguese are focusing their efforts on persuading Felix to join their project.

According to The Athletic (via Diario AS), Arsenal may have an advantage over Manchester United and Chelsea in doing so. Former Atleti midfielder Thomas Partey has been in touch with Felix to explain the project at Arsenal and what it is like working under Mikel Arteta. They feel it might give them the edge.

Given how matters have turned out at the Civitas Metropolitano, selling the project to Felix may well carry extra weight beyond the average transfer. One of the reasons that the relationship between Diego Simeone and Felix has fallen apart has been that the Argentine has been unable to carve out an ideal role for him over the last four and a half seasons. Often Felix has played a different one each campaign.

In addition, prospective managers will need to show Felix their faith in him. Simeone has never been afraid of benching Felix, and he will likely want the promise of regular football.