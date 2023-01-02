Yannick Carrasco emerges as key figure for Atletico Madrid transfer market

Atletico Madrid appear to have accepted that they ware going through a transitional phase, after a 18 months of struggles and discontent amongst the squad.

Los Colchoneros are looking to make changes to their squad with Diego Simeone struggling to get the best out of his side so far. The Argentine has taken responsibility for that, but there is no doubt that many feel that given the number of underperforming players, few will be sacred should a good offer arrive.

One of those under increasing pressure is Yannick Carrasco. The Belgian winger was instrumental their La Liga title two seasons ago and was still a key attacking asset last season, but there is no doubt his performances have been diminishing over time.

According to Fichajes, Milan may be willing to make that offer. The Rossoneri fear that Rafael Leao may not renew his contract and one of the circling giants might tempt him away from Serie A. In that case, Carrasco would be one of the candidates to replace him. Their information says that Milan are willing to fork out up to €40m to sign Carrasco, a quantity that would be accepted without a second thought by Los Rojiblancos.

His sale will be decisive in the market for Atletico Madrid. With Joao Felix looking a little less likely to move on in the winter window, Carrasco’s exit would allow them to bring in some of the reinforcements they would like in the winter window. It is thought that they may look at a striker and a central defender.