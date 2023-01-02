Tottenham could pull out of Pedro Porro race

Tottenham could be priced out of a January move for Spanish international Pedro Porro.

Spurs are targeting a new right back, with Emerson Royal set to leave, and Antonio Conte unconvinced by Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty.

Porro’s has continued to rise to prominence at Sporting Lisbon, after joining the Portuguese side permanently at the start of 2022/23, from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old defender impressed in his breakthrough season at Girona, in 2018/19, before joining City in an £11m deal.

He failed to force his way into the City first team, with loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting, before leaving the Etihad Stadium last summer.

Reports from the Daily Star claim Tottenham are confident of wrapping up a £35m deal, in their first transfer of the January window.

However, fresh updates from Sky Sports claim Sporting will hold out for his full £40m release clause, with Spurs unwilling to increase their current offer.