Sevilla line up second January reinforcement after disastrous loan spell

Sevilla are set to bring in a second reinforcement for the winter window with a familiar face.

After confirming the loan of Nottingham Forest central defender Loic Bade on Saturday, a valuable addition to a struggling central defence, Sporting Director Monchi is required to forge ahead with more business to take Sevilla away from the relegation zone.

Lucas Ocampos is likely to come back to Sevilla shortly, with both Sevilla and Ajax in agreement that his loan deal should be terminated, as per Todofichajes. The 28-year-old Argentine moved late in the transfer window, but has not been a success under former Barcelona Assistant Alfred Schreuder.

Originally meant to move on a permanent €20m transfer, the Ocampos deal was vetoed by the Ajax board, forcing the sporting management to find a different formula. He instead moved on loan for €4m with an option to buy for €16m.

The side from Amsterdam will no doubt be delighted with that now, as Ocampos has been a non-factor thus far. Featuring for just 114 minutes, Ocampos has not played a competitive football match since the 12th of October.

This does present something of a frustration for Sevilla manager Jorge Sampaoli, who will have to wait for Ocampos to regain his sharpness once he does return. With Sevilla still struggling at the bottom of the table, patience at the Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan is short.