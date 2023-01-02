Real Sociedad eyeing Daley Blind move

Real Sociedad could make a January move for free agent Daley Blind in the coming weeks.

La Real are plotting moves in the winter transfer window as the Basque giants look to strengthen their options for the second half of the 2022/23 season.

Imanol Alguacil’s side will be fighting on multiple fronts in the coming months as they aim for domestic and European glory.

However, on the back of an injury crisis ahead of the 2022 World Cup break, Alguacil is looking to bring in experienced figures to bolster his squad.

As per reports from Mundo Deportivo, Dutch international Blind is on Alguacil’s radar, as a free transfer option.

Blind opted to terminate his Ajax contract six months early on his return from Qatar, due to a lack of playing time in Amsterdam.

He is eligible to join a new club, with no restrictions, and La Real could offer him a short term deal in San Sebastian.