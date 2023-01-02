Mikel Merino rejects Premier League return

Real Sociedad star Mikel Merino has no interest in moving away from the club in 2023.

Merino has developed into one of the best midfielders in La Liga, following his return to Spain from Newcastle United, in 2018, with 139 league appearances in San Sebastian.

The 26-year-old is reportedly on the radar of a string of Premier League sides with Unai Emery considering a move as part of his changes at Aston Villa.

However, despite the speculation, Merino is committed to La Real, with his current contract at the Estadio Anoeta running until the end of the 2024/25 campaign.

“I’m very happy here. I have an incredible history at La Real, I’m very happy with how my career is going here, and I want to focus on that,”, as per reports from DAZN, via Diario AS.

Merino’s commitment follows a growing confidence at La Real of the club’s ability to retain key players in the coming seasons.

Fellow midfielder Martin Zubimendi has already extended his stay at the club, despite transfer interest from Barcelona, with club captain Mikel Oyarzabal now back to full fitness.