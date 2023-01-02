Local police investigating Dani Alves after sexual assault accusation

Barcelona legend Dani Alves has been a much-loved character in Catalonia since arriving from Sevilla in 2008, but that character has come into question.

The 40-year-old Brazilian was part of the Selecao side at the World Cup, playing a rotational role for Tite before they were eliminated by Croatia. After leaving Barcelona last summer, he signed with Pumas in Mexico, and has recently extended his contract for a further year.

Back in Catalonia however, the Mossos police force are currently investigating a sexual assault claim against Alves. The incident occurred on the night of the 30th of December on Calle Tuset, a popular location for the social elite in Barcelona. Alves was accused of putting his hand under the underwear of a woman, as per ABC.

The victim then communicated her concerns to her friends and in turn, the local authorities. Alves, who has been enjoying his holidays in Barcelona, was no longer at the scene thereafter.

Alves has been married to model Joana Sanz for the last five years, and has strenuously denied these accusations through his team.