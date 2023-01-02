Kasper Dolberg joins Hoffenheim on loan

Sevilla loanee Kasper Dolberg has ended his stay in Spain to join Hoffenheim on loan for the second half of 2022/23.

Dolberg joined Sevilla on a season long loan, at the start of 2022/23, despite playing a regular role for Ligue 1 parent club Nice in the previous campaign.

However, his move to Andalucia failed to spark into life, with just two La Liga starts at the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan.

The 25-year-old did not return Sevilla, following 2022 World Cup duty with Denmark last month, and informed the club of his desire to leave.

Welcome to Hoffe, Kasper! TSG have signed Kasper Dolberg from French Ligue 1 side OGC Nice on loan until the end of the season 🤝 pic.twitter.com/nGPMr5owyr — TSG Hoffenheim EN (@tsghoffenheimEN) January 2, 2023

Hoffenheim have confirmed the deal to bring him to Germany until the end of the season with a non-mandatory purchase clause included in the agreement.

Dolberg becomes the second high profile player to leave Sevilla, as 2022 turns into 2023, with Spanish international Isco controversially seeing his own contract terminated by the club, as Sevilla slide into the La Liga relegation zone.

Images via TSG Hoffenheim