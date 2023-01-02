Carlo Ancelotti on Toni Kroos retirement – “I think that Kroos is quite clear about it”

One of the more surprising narratives to come out of last summer was that Toni Kroos, at the age of just 32, was considering retiring from football in 2023.

Already retired from the international game following the 2018 World Cup, Kroos publicly admitted he was considering leaving the game when his Real Madrid deal was up. His decision is set to be made in February of this year, at which point negotiations would theoretically start over a new deal. That deal would still likely be a one or two-year contract, as Los Blancos have a strict policy for those over 30.

Speaking ahead of Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey against Cacereno, Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti seemed to think he had a clear insight into Kroos’ thinking.

“I think that Kroos is quite clear about it and he will be clear about it next month. As a fan it is impossible to think that he is going to stop. He has said that he wants to finish his career at Madrid and hopefully he can continue.”

Part of the reason for that clarity is that Kroos has been outstanding this season. Highlighted as perhaps looking a little leggy in the Champions League last season, the German midfielder has arguably been their best player this season.

So far he leads La Liga for progressive passes, touches and shot-creating actions per 90 minutes. He also tops the charts for passes into the final third for the top five European leagues.