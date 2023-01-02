Carlo Ancelotti gives fitness update on injured Real Madrid duo, plus Copa del Rey rest

Real Madrid will face Cacereno in the typical David and Goliath cup tie on Tuesday, with Los Blancos travelling to Extremadura for what the locals will hope is an uncomfortable tie. It is not beyond the realms of possibility either, with Alcoyano knocking out Real Madrid two seasons ago.

This season there is an added level of difficulty that accompanies the World Cup in winter. As players recover from their exertions, Real Madrid are straight into a difficult calendar which sees them competing in five competitions before March.

Speaking ahead of the Cacereno tie, manager Carlo Ancelotti was asked how Real Madrid were dealing with the fitness quandaries.

“It’s complicated, but we have all the resources and data to handle it well. We have a great coaching staff, doctors, physios… It’s something new, but I think it can be managed well, taking into account that the matches help improve the condition of players.”

It also emerged that Dani Carvajal and Thibaut Courtois had picked up niggles since their win over Real Valladolid on Saturday. However Ancelotti confirmed they would be available for a tough trip to Castellon.

“They have small problems, they will be available at Villarreal. I’m not going to give minutes to Kroos, Benzema, Alaba, Vinicius and Mendy. But we will put in the best possible team to win the game”

Theoretically, Cacereno should pose Real Madrid no problems. Working in Ancelotti’s favour is that the rest of his squad should be motivated to fight for a place in the side. The likes of Marco Asensio, Dani Ceballos, and Antonio Rudiger will be keen to show their worth as other are rested.