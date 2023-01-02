Carlo Ancelotti names strong Copa del Rey squad

Real Madrid will field a mix of experienced and emerging stars in their Copa del Rey trip to CP Cacereno.

Los Blancos make the trip to Extremadura to face the fourth tier side at the Estadio Principe Felipe in their 2022/23 bow in the competition.

Carlo Ancelotti is aiming to fight across multiple domestic and European fronts in the second half of the campaign with the Italian head coach looking to rotate in this tie.

Eden Hazard will make his first start since the 2022 World Cup, with Ukrainian international Andriy Lunin replacing Thibaut Courtois in goal, as part of sweeping changes.

Ancelotti set to go for a strong defence, with Argentina U20 international Nico Paz potentially starting in midfield.

Real Madrid have struggled in the Copa del Rey in recent seasons, with their last title win coming in 2014, and they were dumped out at the quarter final stage last season against Athletic Club.