Borussia Dortmund to find out Jude Bellingham decision before 6th of January

Not only is Jude Bellingham a player of the incredible potential at this point, but the 19-year-old England international has shown both in the Champions League and the World Cup that he is one of the most dangerous midfielders in the world currently.

It is no surprise that his future is the topic of much conversation, with Liverpool and Real Madrid both in pursuit of his signature. Los Blancos are thought to be ahead in the race, as per Diario AS.

A crucial juncture in the saga approaches. Borussia Dortmund, who have attempted to renew Bellingham’s contract, have called a meeting Bellingham which will take place before the 6th of January.

In that meeting, Bellingham will inform the Schwarzgelben whether he intends to continue with the club or not beyond this summer. This will then open the floor to formal discussions between Dortmund and likely Liverpool and Real Madrid.

It is expected that they demand around €100m for Bellingham, with up to €40m in variables on top of that. The player’s personal choice over which club he is keen to join will no doubt inform those negotiations too.