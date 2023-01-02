Bernardo Silva reveals Benfica return ambition

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva wants to return to former side Benfica in future.

City boss Pep Guardiola confirmed at the start of the season the club did not want to sell Silva despite transfer interest from Barcelona.

Silva was linked with a sensational €80m move from Manchester to Catalonia, as part of an ongoing squad rebuild at the Camp Nou, ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Despite Silva hinting at his interest in potentially leaving the Premier League champions, for a new challenge abroad, Guardiola blocked any interest in the former AS Monaco star.

However, despite the Portuguese international looking certain to stay at City for the foreseeable future, he is open to going back to Benfica when the time is right.

“I want to return to Benfica to help them, but not to to hang up my boots there,” as per an interview with Record, reported via Diario AS.

“My dream was not to play for the best club in the world, it was to play for Benfica.

“I started there at seven and I always played, from 12 to 17, I played very little, but having reached this level is a source of pride for me because, now I’m at one of the best clubs in the world.”

Silva came through the Benfica youth system, between 2002 and 2013, making just one top flight appearance, before joining AS Monaco on loan in 2014, before agreeing a permanent switch in 2015.