Barcelona not close on agreement with Chelsea midfielder – Fabrizio Romano

Barcelona appear to be across most of the free agents in the top five leagues as Director of Football Mateu Alemany attempts to balance recruitment needs with financial realities ahead of next summer. Certain names stand out for their pedigree though, and World Cup winner Ngolo Kante is one of them.

The 31-year-old is out of contract this summer and has been locked in negotiations for some time with Chelsea. The Frenchman has been ruled out for much of the season, appearing just twice before his injury issues started.

Speaking to Caught Offside in his exclusive Substack column, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano says that a renewal with the Blues is his number one aim.

“His priority has always been Chelsea and Premier League. Kante is now in talks with Chelsea on different terms, this is why the situation is now open again. Barcelona and Al Nassr have never reached any agreement with Kante, just normal interest but it’s now an open situation.”

Given Barcelona’s financial predicament, Kante’s intention will be key to any deal. As was the case last year, the Blaugrana were clear about the fact that they are unable to match the offers of other clubs, instead relying on their prestige and competitive chances in order to attract players.

If Kante wants to stay in London, and Chelsea can offer him more money, then only a total breakdown in negotiations would give Barcelona a shot at Kante’s signature. Compared to Al Nassr, again it would be their prestige and competitive situation in order to outweigh the Saudi Arabian finances.