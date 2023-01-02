Barcelona likely to miss out on second Brazilian teenager as Milan move in

Barcelona are intent on tapping into the next generation of superstars from South America, as Real Madrid have done so successfully in recent years, but are finding it a tricky proposition.

The Blaugrana were interested in Endrick Felipe, but Real Madrid and other teams quickly moved ahead in the race for his signature when the finances were discussed.

Moving onto the next Brazilian talent of note, Santos forward Angelo Gabriel has been attracting attention from Europe for some time. Making his debut at just 15, he is the youngest player to play for Santos and their youngest goalscorer in the Copa Libertadores.

Noted for his dribbling and even confirming a preference for Barcelona, they again look set to miss out on his signature. Fichajes had previously reported that Barcelona would go all out for Gabriel, but their latest update is that Milan are set to move ahead of them in the race.

The Rossoneri will offer €20m to Santos, as per Calciomercato, a sum Barcelona are highly unlikely to match this winter. Should Santos accept it, the Blaugrana will be left with little recourse for response.

Such is Barcelona’s financial situation, there is likely a temptation to forego signings of ‘potential’ and instead focus on the immediate needs of the squad. Only the club will know exactly how much margin they have for each.