Alexis Mac Allister offers transfer update on Brighton return

Alexis Mac Allister has spoken out on transfer speculation linking him with a January move away from Brighton & Hove Albion.

Mac Allister played a key role in Argentina’s march to glory at the 2022 World Cup and he could be the target of a big money offer in the coming weeks.

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be the most likely to make a bid, to add Mac Allister to their contingent of Argentinians in Madrid, in 2023.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi has confirmed his intention to fight to keep Mac Allister at the AMEX Stadium in 2023 with the Seagulls valuing him at €65m.

Mac Allister returned to training at Brighton today, following Argentina’s celebrations, and he was greeted with a heroes reception by his teammates, as he updated fans on his plans.

“I feel really good with this club and my team-mates, and everyone who works here,” as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I try not to read too much. I’m really happy here, and I have no rush to leave. I’m focused on the next game with Brighton.”

Mac Allister is unlikely to feature in Brighton’s Premier League trip to Everton tomorrow but he could play a part in the FA Cup game at Middlesbrough.