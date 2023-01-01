‘We will always be together on this journey’ – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother reacts to Al-Nassr move

Cristiano Ronaldo’s move to Saudi Arabian side Al-Nassr has generated plenty of discussion since being confirmed on Friday.

The Portuguese had been without a club since having his Manchester United contract terminated by mutual consent in November, having taken club in a controversial interview with Piers Morgan in which he criticised the Red Devils.

The move to the Middle East begins a new chapter in the 37-year-old’s glittering career, as he enters the twilight stage. Despite the increased chatter, which has been the case due to comments Ronaldo made to Morgan during the interview, one of Ronaldo’s biggest supporters has been his mother, Maria Dolores.

In a message posted to social media, Dolores sent a heartfelt message to her son following his transfer, as per FootMercato.

“Dear son, may everything go well and be the greatest challenge of your life. And we will always be together on this journey, I love you infinitely.”

Ronaldo could potentially make his club debut at Al Shabab, on the 14th of January, due to a two game domestic suspension carrying over from his United days.