Villarreal looking to pip La Liga rivals to signing of wantaway Serie A star

It’s looking more and more likely that Luis Alberto will be returning to Spain.

Having some through the ranks at Sevilla, and having had a brief loan spell at Barcelona, the 30-year-old joined Liverpool in 2013, before transferring to current club Lazio three years later.

Alberto has attained cult hero status whilst in Rome, and has registered 44 goals and 62 assists during his time at the Stadio Olimpico. However, his time at the Biancoceleste looks to be at an end having fallen out with head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Early reports suggested that a return to Sevilla was possible, while Valencia were also interested. Now, Cadiz have emerged as the front runners for Alberto’s signature, in what would be a marquee signing.

However, reports from Fichajes have stated that Villarreal are waiting in the wings, should the Spaniard’s move to the Andalusian club break down. New head coach Quique Setien is keen to bring signings into the club in January, and Alberto is one of players that could head to the Yellow Submarine.