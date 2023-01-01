Tottenham make £35m Pedro Porro offer

Tottenham are preparing a January move for Spanish international Pedro Porro.

Spurs are targeting a new right back option, with Serge Aurier set to leave the club, and Antonio Conte unconvinced by Republic of Ireland international Matt Doherty, in the role.

Porro’s status has continued to rise at Sporting Lisbon, after joining the Portuguese side permanently at the start of 2022/23, from Manchester City.

The 23-year-old defender impressed in his breakthrough season at Girona, in 2018/19, before joining City in an £11m deal.

He failed to force his way into City’s plans, with loan spells at Real Valladolid and Sporting, before severing his ties with the Etihad Stadium last summer.

According to reports from the Daily Star, Tottenham are confident of wrapping up a £35m deal, in their first transfer of the January transfer window.

A move for Porro will be crucial for Conte with the Italian coach considering his future in North London next season.