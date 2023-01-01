Thibaut Courtois and Dani Caravjal face January fitness battle

Real Madrid duo Thibaut Courtois and Dani Carvajal will miss their opening game of 2023 through injury.

Both players started in Real Madrid’s return to action last month, with a 2-0 La Liga win away at Real Valladolid on their 2022 World Cup comeback, with Carvajal substituted late on.

As per reports from Marca, neither will feature in Los Blancos’ Copa del Rey trip to fourth tier side CP Cacereno on January 3.

Neither player took part in full training today, with Andriy Lunin set to replace Courtois, in goal in Extremadura.

The fitness issues are not expected to be long term issues for the pair, despite Carvajal’s struggles at the World Cup, with changes expected from the trip to Valladolid.

Carlo Ancelotti has confirmed Eden Hazard will be recalled for the game, however, the majority of returning World Cup stars will be rested, as Ancelotti looks to manage their game load at the start of 2023.