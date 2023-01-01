Serie A giants leading race for Rodrigo De Paul

There is the possibility of a mass exodus at Atletico Madrid over the next month, with numerous high profile names having been linked with moves away from the club.

With Matheus Cunha already left to join Wolves on a loan deal with an obligation to buy, several other players are rumoured to be leaving Los Rojiblancos. Joao Felix has been linked with a move to the Premier League, as have Alvaro Morata and Felipe.

Another one who has been linked with a transfer away from the club is World Cup winning midfielder Rodrigo De Paul. Reports from Fichajes have stated that Atleti would welcome the sale of the Argentine, with the asking price rumoured to be €40m.

Juventus are said to be the favourites in the race for De Paul’s signature, and a deal could be completed this month, providing that there are no complications. However, AC Milan are also keen on De Paul.

Having joined Atleti from Udinese in 2021, signs suggest than the 28-year-old could be on his way back to Italy.