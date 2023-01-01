Real Valladolid condemn racist abuse from their fans towards Vinicius Junior

Not for the first time this season, Vinicius Junior has been the target of racist abuse whilst playing for Real Madrid.

Back in September, he was subjected to vile chants during Los Blancos’ 2-1 derby victory against Atletico Madrid at the Metropoltitano.

On Friday, Real Valladolid fans were filmed directing monkey noises at the Brazilian as he walked around the pitch in front of the home section. Following the match, the 22-year-old took aim at La Liga following the incident, citing a lack of action from the league’s governing body over incidents of racism.

Real Valladolid have now issued a statement following the incident on Friday, in which they expressed their disappointment at the actions of their fans, and confirmed that an inquiry is underway to identify those who were involved.

“Real Valladolid absolutely condemns any form of racism and regrets very much what happened (at the Real Madrid match). The Club is, of course, ready to cooperate with LaLiga to carry out the relevant investigations, and reserves the right to take disciplinary measures in case there are subscribers involved in the incidents.

The club also that steps are being taken to avoid any such incidents happening at the club again in the future.

“There is no room for racism in football and society, so Real Valladolid is determined to implement more and more measures to raise awareness, avoid and combat any similar episode. These isolated incidents do not represent the vast majority of white and violet fans, always respectful, and yesterday participants in a beautiful show in the stands of Zorrilla.”