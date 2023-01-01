Real Madrid turn down opportunity to sign Colombian wonderkid

Real Madrid are known to sign some of the best wonderkids in world football. From Rodrygo and Vinicius Jr, to their most recent acquisition Endrick.

However, they will not be adding another to their growing list, having turned out the chance to sign Colombian forward Jhon Duran. The 19-year-old currently plays for Chicago Fire in the MLS and has impressed, having registered eight goals and six assists in his debut season in the United States, having joined from Envigado.

According to Defensa Central, Los Blancos turned out the opportunity to sign Duran due to having already completed the signing of Endrick. Furthermore, they cited reasons which included the Colombian not being able to immediate be involved in the first team fold.

However, the door has not been shut on a deal altogether, with a possibility for the move to happen further down the line. For the moment, Benfica are said to be the favourites to land Duran’s signature.

