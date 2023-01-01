Real Madrid target Alphoso Davies as 2024 option

Real Madrid have outlined their transfer plans with some ambitious targets on the agenda for the next 18 months.

Los Blancos ended 2021/22 as La Liga and Champions League winners but their ageing squad is in need of updating in the coming months.

Aurelien Tchouameni and Eduardo Camavinga look set to lead the midfield from 2024 with Brazilian U17 international Endrick Felipe joining in June 2024.

Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham is the main target for 2023 as Real Madrid prepare to battle Liverpool for the England star.

However, as per reports from Diario AS, two other options have been highlighted for 2024.

Manchester City goal machine Erling Haaland is on the radar, due to a €150m exit clause at the end of next season, with Bayern Munich winger Alphonso Davies also targeted.

Davies could be a long term left back for Real Madrid, with Marcelo leaving in 2022, and Ferland Mendy unable to maintain fitness over a full campaign.