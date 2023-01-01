Premier League giants set to do battle for Raphinha

With the winter transfer window now open, clubs are free to sign players ahead of the second half of the season.

This also means that clubs may sell, something that Barcelona may be forced to do in order to improve the financial situation at the club.

The Blaugrana will aim to sell on players who have a high value, but are not first team regulars under head coach Xavi Hernandez. One of those who falls into this category is Raphinha. The Brazilian had a good start to life at the club following his arrival from Leeds United last summer, but he has lost his regular starting place has fallen due to inadequate performances, despite starting yesterday’s disappointing 1-1 draw against Espanyol in the Catalan derby.

With his sale possible, clubs in England have been alerted to his situation. According to Todofichajes, Manchester City are interested in signing the Brazilian, and could use a player-plus-cash deal in order to secure his services.

Although Chelsea are said to most keen of his signing, Barcelona’s interest in members of Pep Guardiola’s squad could play into the Citizens’ hands. Specifically, Barca are interested in both Bernardo Silva and Joao Cancelo, with the latter said to be most likely to be used in any deal.

If Barcelona could offload a squad player in Raphinha, and replace him with a world class player in a position in which they are desperate for quality, that would be seen as a very good deal for the club.