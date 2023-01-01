Premier League club make offer for Barcelona’s Ferran Torres

Ferran Torres is one of the players being considered for a move away from Barcelona.

The 22-year-old has had a disappointing spell at the Blaugrana having joined from Manchester United last January. He has fallen down the pecking order at the club, behind the likes of Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, who joined last summer.

He failed to start again during yesterday’s 1-1 draw against Espanyol, highlighting his place at the club. With Barca’s financial troubles, players will need to be sold in order for further transfer funds to be made available to head coach Xavi Hernandez. With the club having an abundance of attacking talent, this is the area of the pitch where departures are likely.

Torres has been linked with a return to the Premier League, with Arsenal having been credited with an interest in the forward. Now, Fichajes are reporting that their North London rivals that submitted an offer to Barca for Torres.

However, a deal is not believed to be close. Tottenham’s offer is said to be no more than €35m, which is much less than Barcelona’s valuation of the player, which is €50m.