Pep Guardiola could leave Manchester City before end of contract

Despite having had a stellar managerial career, Pep Guardiola has never been one to stay in a job for too long.

Having managed Barcelona from 2008 to 2012 and Bayern Munich between 2013 and 2016, the Catalan head coach has been at Manchester City since leaving Germany. The spell in England has been his longest, and perhaps would’ve been shorter if he had won the Citizens’ first Champions League by now.

However, that trophy eludes Guardiola, and he may be unable to attain it during his time in Manchester. He appeared to suggest that he could leave the club before his contract expires in 2025, should he be unhappy, as per MD.

“The moment I feel something is wrong, I will resign or not renew my contract. I won’t stay like Ferguson or Wenger. The contract is just a piece of paper. I extended my commitment to the club because I feel the team can still do well under my leadership. In the end, it’s all about the result. If we get tired of each other, I don’t stay until the end because of the contract.”

The news could be daunting for Manchester City, who may have to prepare for life post-Guardiola sooner than expected.