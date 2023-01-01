Luka Modric rejects big money offers to stay at Real Madrid

Luka Modric remains committed to his goal of staying at Real Madrid beyond the 2022/23 season.

Modric played a key role at the 2022 World Cup, captaining Croatia to the last four in Qatar, in their second successive World Cup semi final appearance.

The 37-year-old has since returned to Madrid as he enters the final six months of his current contract in the Spanish capital.

Modric has opted to sign one-year extensions in recent seasons, as part of the club’s policy on players aged 30+, and he will begin negotiations as soon as possible.

The position of Los Blancos and Modric remains unchanged but reports from Diario AS claim there is international interest in him.

Offers from Saudi Arabia and the USA will not be considered by Modric’s camp as he wants to stay in Europe.

However, the 2023/24 campaign is likely to be his final one, as he aims to bow out at Euro 2024 with Croatia.