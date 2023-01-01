Kevin De Bruyne wanted by Atletico Madrid

With money set to come into the club in the form of big player sales, Atletico Madrid are looking to reinvest in the squad, and have eyed up the huge signing of Kevin De Bruyne.

The Belgian international is considered by many as one of the world’s best playmaker, and has been sensational since joining Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City from Wolfsburg in 2015. Despite having had a poor World Cup in Qatar, De Bruyne has been in good form for his club this season, having registered three goals and 13 assists for the Citizens.

However, Todofichajes have reported that the 31-year-old, whose contract at Man City expires in 2025, is unwilling to renew and is seeking out a new challenge. De Bruyne is said to prefer a move to Spain, and Atleti are very interested in him.

Both head coach Diego Simeone and sporting director Andrea Berta are big fans of De Bruyne, and he has been identified as their “dream” signing.

However, he won’t come cheap, with an estimated market value of €70m, but with club already having brought in funds from the sale of Matheus Cunha, it’s not an insurmountable fee.