Jude Bellingham’s father wants him to join Liverpool

The future of Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham could take another twist despite reportedly edging closer to Real Madrid.

Bellingham’s impressive rise for club and country has elevated his status across Europe’s major sides and the Bundesliga giants have admitted they are unlikely to be able to retain him next summer.

The 19-year-old played a key role in England’s run to the 2022 World Cup quarter finals with his transfer value continuing to rise as a result of his performances.

Previous reports claimed Real Madrid are leading Liverpool in the battle to sign him with the player preferring a move to Spain.

However, an exclusive report from Football Insider claims his father, Mark, want his son to move to Anfield in the coming months.

A deal is unlikely in January, with Dortmund determined to hold on until the end of 2022/23, but their €150m asking price will not reduce, in either instance in 2023.