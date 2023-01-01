Enzo Fernandez ‘one step away’ from Chelsea move

Chelsea could complete a transfer deal for 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez as early as next week.

Real Madrid and Liverpool were previously linked with potential moves for the Argentina international but their interest has dropped off at the start of 2023.

The Blues now look to have the key advantage in the race to sign Fernandez during the winter transfer window as Graham Potter looks to bolster his midfield options for the second half of 2022/23.

Benfica have maintained their position to hold out for Fernandez’s full £120m release clause at the Estadio da Luz and Chelsea are willing to match it.

As per reports from Spanish outlet Relevo, an agreement is close, despite Chelsea looking to table a structured deal to Benfica.

The Premier League giants could offer €130m overall, with a €100m up front, plus €30m in annual payments and bonuses, to speed up negotiations, and avoid the deal breaking down in 2023.