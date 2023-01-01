Barcelona to appeal Jordi Alba’s red card during Derbi Barceloní

The performance of Antonio Mateu Lahoz during yesterday’s Derbi barceloní has been vehemently debated.

In total, Lahoz handed out 16 yellow cards and two reds, to Barcelona’s Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza of Espanyol, who were sent off within three minutes of each other. After the match, Barca head coach Xavi Hernandez criticised the referee’s performance.

“Lahoz handed out pointless cards and the game got out of control.”

Alba was surprised when he was shown his second yellow card in the 78th minute, which was given for dissent. Speaking after the match, the Barca defender stated his confusion about the decision.

“I do not understand the sending off. I have only told him, and with great respect, that there was Joselu’s fault on Christensen. Mateu admonished me because he thought it was the first yellow card.

“There are times when I make mistakes and have to control myself more, but this was not the case. I am very surprised by the expulsion.”

Barcelona are equally flabbergasted by the red, and have subsequently appealed the second yellow card that the full back was shown, as per Marca. Should they be successful, Alba will be available for Sunday’s crunch match against Atletico Madrid on Sunday.