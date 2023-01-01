Aleksandar Dragovic not interested in Sevilla move

Sevilla transfer target Aleksandar Dragovic is committed to Red Star Belgrade in 2023.

The experienced Austrian international joined the Serbian giants at the start of 2022/23 after spells in Switzerland, Ukraine, Germany and England.

The 31-year-old has established a reputation as a tough tackling centre back, with Red Star bringing the best out of him in recent months, and he wants to stay in Serbia.

Sevilla have already completed a deal for one defensive reinforcement in the January transfer window with Loic Bade joining on a six month loan from Rennes.

🚨 Principio de acuerdo con el @staderennais para la cesión con opción de compra de @BadeLoic. ⚪️🔴#SevillaFC #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 31, 2022

Dragovic will not be joining him in Andalucia, after issuing an update on his plans, as the Serbian Super Liga returns in February.

“The wish of my life was to wear the red and white Belgrade shirt, now it has come true,” as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

“It’s normal for the clubs to be interested, but I don’t think in that way. I’m a Red Star player, and as long as it is like that, I will not comment on rumours.”

Sevilla are still prioritising new defenders, as they look to improve in the second half of the season, with just one La Liga clean sheet so far in 2022/23.

Images via Getty Images