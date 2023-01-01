Al Nassr linked with Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos could join his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo at Al Nassr in 2023.

Al Nassr confirmed a world record deal to sign Ronaldo, on a two and a half year contract, on December 30, on a contract worth a rumoured total of $200m.

The sight of Ronaldo at Al Nassr breaks new ground in Saudi Arabian football as the Saudi Pro League welcomes the biggest name in its history.

However, Al Nassr’s ambitions to become a continental powerhouse will keep them in the market, with Ramos a rumoured option.

Ramos’ Paris Saint-Germain contract is up at the end of 2022/23, with PSG unsure on their renewal clause, despite Ramos’ return to fitness in 2022.

As per reports from CBS Sports, Al Nassr will use the 2023 Riyadh Season Cup, between an Al Nassr/Al-Hilal XI, and PSG, to speak with Ramos and his representatives.

More on the 2023 Riyadh Season Cup, which will see Cristiano Ronaldo play Lionel Messi in Saudi Arabia. The game sees PSG take on an Al-Nassr/Al-Hilal XI. It was originally scheduled for January 2022 but postponed by PSG due to Covid-related disruptions. pic.twitter.com/LEly8cs0Qg — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 1, 2023

Al Nassr are unlikely to push Ramos to break his PSG deal but he could agree a pre-contract, with possible 2025 offer mirroring Ronaldo’s stay.