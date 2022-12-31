Vincius Junior slams La Liga approach to racist chanting

Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior has again criticised La Liga’s lack of action over racist abuse at matches.

Vinicius was targeted by vile chants from the stands in Real Madrid’s 2-1 derby win away at Atletico Madrid in September with La Liga failing to react sufficiently to a persistent issue in Spanish football.

The Brazilian international received more abuse, both in stadium and online, in subsequent league matches ahead of the 2022 World Cup break.

Further videos have emerged of racist slurs aimed at Vincius, in Real Madrid’s winning return to La Liga action away at Real Valladolid, and the 22-year-old issued a firm response over the situation.

Vallodolid fans chanting monkey noises at Vini Jr as he walks off. F**king disgraceful. 😠 pic.twitter.com/j0gK3MiKhi — Football Tweet ⚽ (@Football__Tweet) December 30, 2022

“The racists continue going to stadiums, and seeing the best club in the world up close, and La Liga continues without doing anything,” he posted on Instagram, reported via Diario AS.

“I will continue with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Real Madrid. In the end, it’s my fault!”

Vinicus is likely to be rested for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey trip to CP Cacereno, as part of a much changed line up against the fourth tier side, before returning for the league clash at Villarreal on January 7.