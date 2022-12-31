Predicted XIs: Robert Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele in for Barcelona derby

Barcelona will go into their lunchtime kick-off against Espanyol (14:00 CEST) knowing their local rivals will be highly motivated to get one over on them.

Star striker Robert Lewandowski was due to be suspended for the match, but a last-minute suspension of his punishment will allow him to play. It has caused plenty of indignation at Espanyol, and even Xavi Hernandez has said he understands their frustration.

It will not stop him starting his star forward though, according to Sport. They believe he will form a front three with Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele. Their prognosis is that neither Jules Kounde or Dembele, who only returned from holiday this week will be rested.

Marca believe that Kounde will be rested for Marcos Alonso and Andreas Christensen, while Gavi will start ahead of Frenkie de Jong. Alejandro Balde is set to continue at right-back, with Jordi Alba on the left. Barcelona have a fully available squad for the first time in over a year.

Espanyol are missing Adria Pedrosa, Keidi Bare and Pol Lozano through injury, while Dani Gomez is suspended. Former Barcelona forward Martin Braithwaite is set to make his return to Camp Nou on the left-hand side of attack.

Sport believe Espanyol will go for three at the back, but Marca feel it will be closer to a 4-2-3-1 for Diego Martinez.

Marca Predicted XIs:

Barcelona:Ter Stegen; Balde, Christensen, Marcos Alonso, Alba; Gavi, Busquets, Pedri; Dembele, Ferran and Lewandowski

Espanyol: Lecomte; Oscar Gil, Calero, Cabrera, Brian Olivan; Vini, Edu Exposito; Braithwaite, Darder, Puado; Joselu.