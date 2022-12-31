(WATCH) Marcos Alonso puts Barcelona ahead against Espanyol

Barcelona have enjoyed a perfect return from the 2022 World Cup after storming into an early 1-0 lead against rivals Espanyol.

The Catalan derby clash at the Camp Nou has been packed with pre-game controversy following Barcelona’s decision to issue widespread banning orders to travelling Espanyol fans.

The hosts started brightly on their first competitive appearance since mid-November with Gavi denied early on.

However, La Blaugrana found the all important breakthrough from the resulting corner, as Andreas Christensen’s clever knock down was headed home by Spanish international Marcos Alonso.

GOOOOOOL MARCOS ALONSO! Barcelona 1-0 Real Espanyol pic.twitter.com/g65E76GLxu — Portal Culés (@PortalCules) December 31, 2022

Alonso netted in the 4-2 Champions League win away at Viktoria Plzen, before the World Cup, but this effort goes down as his first La Liga goal since joining Barcelona ahead of the 2022/23 season.

Barcelona have enjoyed an incredible derby record against their city neighbours at the Camp Nou, with 12 home wins in league action, as part of a run stretching all the way back to 2009.

