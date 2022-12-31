Luka Modric ready for the challenge of 2023 at Real Madrid

Real Madrid star Luka Modric has insisted he is ready for the challenge of a demanding 2023.

The 37-year-old played a key role in captaining Croatia to a second successive World Cup semi final in Qatar as they lost out to eventual winners Argentina.

However, despite the demands of Los Blancos fighting across multiple fronts in the second half of the campaign, and the challenge of a mid-season World Cup, Modric will power on.

The veteran midfielder is back in training in Madrid and made a late cameo off the bench in Real Madrid’s returning 2-0 La Liga win at Real Valladolid.

Modric’s experience will be vital in Real Madrid’s attempts to defend their domestic and European titles in the coming months and he is ready for the incoming battle.

“One quickly recovers from all that (the World Cup), at least that is how I feeel,” Modric told an interview with Croatian outlet Jutarnji list, reported via Diario AS.

“There is no problem, whatever it takes. I am here, willing and eager for new struggles and challenges in 2023.”

Modric is expected to be rested for Real Madrid’s Copa del Rey trip to CP Cacereno before returning for the league clash at Villarreal on January 7.