Loic Bade joins Sevilla on loan

Sevilla have wrapped up their first deal of the January transfer window with Rennes defender Loic Bade joining on a six month loan.

Bade will formally complete his switch to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, when the window opens in the coming days, but his arrival is a positive step for Sevilla.

Jorge Sampaoli’s side find themselves battling a possible relegation dog fight in the coming weeks, and they were held by a 1-1 draw at Celta Vigo, on their post 2022 World Cup return.

🚨 Principio de acuerdo con el @staderennais para la cesión con opción de compra de @BadeLoic. ⚪️🔴#SevillaFC #WeareSevilla — Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) December 31, 2022

Bade joined Rennes from fellow Ligue 1 side Lens in 2021, but after struggling to make an impact, he joined Premier League team Nottingham Forest on a season long loan at the start of 2022/23.

After failing to make a single Premier League appearance at the City Ground, head coach Steve Cooper requested to end the loan early, and he now moves to Sevilla for the remainder of the season.

Images via Sevilla CF