Espanyol seal historic derby draw at Barcelona

Espanyol sealed a dramatic late 1-1 draw away at rivals Barcelona and ended 13 years of defeat at the Camp Nou.

The Catalan showdown at the Camp Nou has been packed with pre-game controversy after Barcelona’s decision to issue widespread banning orders to travelling Espanyol fans.

However, that seemed to motivate Espanyol on the day, as they eventually secured a first point on the other side of the city since 2009.

La Blaugrana quickly found their feet on their first outing since mid-November, as Marcos Alonso headed home his first ever La Liga goal.

Despite Barcelona creating the better chances after the restart, Alonso’s late foul gifted Joselu a perfect chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

It's all drama at the Camp Nou… Joselu scores from the spot to level it for Espanyol… …but should the penalty have been given?

The tie descended into chaos in the final minutes of the contest, with Jordi Alba and Vinicius Souza both sent off by referee Mateu Lahoz, as the visitors dug in for a famous draw.

