Espanyol considered forfeiting Barcelona derby in protest at Robert Lewandowski call

While the pervasive sensation at Espanyol is generally that Barcelona are favoured by the ruling bodies, the indignation ahead of the Barcelona derby is breaking new ground.

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has a three-game suspension hanging over him after his red card Osasuna and subsequent extra two-game ban. That extra ban is due to a gesture Lewandowski made, which Barcelona have appealed to various courts.

As their latest appeal is investigated, the Blaugrana managed to obtain a delay on the suspension as the appeal is ongoing, just over 24 hours before the Barcelona derby.

Given Lewandowski is likely to serve a minimum one-game ban anyway for the red, it is no surprise that Los Pericos are furious not only at the decision, but also the timing.

Espanyol released two statements expressing as much, stating that beyond the football department, they will not be attending the match in protest, in hope of calling to attention the farcical decision.

As per Cadena Cope (via Sport), Espanyol considered not playing the match, in what would have been a remarkable show of defiance.

Following Pacheta’s rant about Real Madrid’s penalty against Valladolid last, the feeling that Barcelona and Real Madrid are treated differently has been reinvigorated on the first Jornada back after the World Cup.