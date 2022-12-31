(WATCH) Espanyol equalise in Barcelona Camp Nou derby

Espanyol have battled back to equalise in the closing stages of their derby clash away at arch rivals Barcelona.

The Catalan showdown clash at the Camp Nou has been packed with pre-game controversy after Barcelona’s decision to issue widespread banning orders to travelling Espanyol fans.

The hosts started positively, on their first competitive appearance since mid-November, with Spanish international Gavi denied early on.

La Blaugrana quickly found the vital breakthrough from the resulting corner, as Marcos Alonso headed home his first ever La Liga goal.

Barcelona created the better chances after the restart, with Robert Lewandowski heading narrowly wide, before Alonso’s foul gifted Joselu the chance to equalise from the penalty spot.

It's all drama at the Camp Nou… 💥@JoseluMato9 scores from the spot to level it for Espanyol… …but should the penalty have been given? 🤔#LaLigaTV pic.twitter.com/0CcF4mhXCO — LaLigaTV (@LaLigaTV) December 31, 2022

Espanyol find themselves on the brink of a historic first league point at their city rivals since 2009, with Jordi Alba sent off for Barcelona, in the dying minutes on a bad tempered clash at the Camp Nou.

