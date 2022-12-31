Cristiano Ronaldo’s first words after signing for Al-Nassr is confirmed

Former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo may well have played his last match in European football, after his signing for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr was confirmed on Friday night. His deal will run for the next two and a half years, meaning the Portuguese will be 40 when his contract expires.

If that is the case, Ronaldo’s final appearance in European football will have been a 3-1 defeat to Aston Villa in Birmingham.

The headline news about the deal, aside from the obvious departure of Ronaldo from the European elite, has been his salary. Marca reported that Ronaldo would be earning half a billion euros, a month ago to the day that his signing was confirmed.

Speaking through the official club channels, Sport carried Ronaldo’s first words as an Al Nassr player.

“I am excited for the new experience in a different league and in a different country, the vision that Al Nassr has is very inspiring.”

“I am very excited to join my teammates in helping the team achieve more success.”

As something of a marmite figure, plenty will not feel too much regret at waving him farewell from European football. However his departure brings to an end an era spanning two decades of elite performance, of the like that has rarely been equalled or surpassed over the history of football.