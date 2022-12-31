Real Madrid

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected MLS move to join Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo rejected the chance to move to the USA before completing a free transfer move to Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr.

Al Nassr confirmed the world record deal overnight as Ronaldo put pen to paper on a two and a half year contract worth a rumoured to be worth a total of $200m.

The 37-year-old was not subject to transfer window rules, following his controversial departure from Manchester United, and he joins his new club with immediate effect.

Despite finally making the bold move to the Middle East, Ronaldo was linked with moves to Turkey, Portugal and the USA.

As per reports from ESPN journalist Taylor Twellman, Ronaldo’s camp were in talks with MLS side Sporting Kansas City, ahead of rival MLS teams.

The financial offer from Sporting Kansas was close to Al Nassr’s, but Ronaldo has opted for Riyadh over Missouri, as he looks to prolong his career past his 40th birthday.

