Chelsea ready to pay Enzo Fernandez’s release clause

Benfica could be forced to sell 2022 World Cup star Enzo Fernandez in the January transfer window.

Real Madrid and Liverpool have been linked with a potential move for the Argentina international with Los Blancos head coach Carlo Ancelotti aiming to build a young squad for the years ahead.

However, despite a battle between Liverpool and Madrid, Premier League giants Chelsea now appear to have gained a key advantage in the race for Fernandez.

Benfica are determined to hold out for Fernandez’s full £106m release clause at the Estadio da Luz and Chelsea are willing to match it.

As per reports from the Metro, Chelsea have already opened talks with Benfica, despite the Portuguese side insisting they want to retain the 21-year-old until the end of 2022/23.

Chelsea are confident of completing a deal in the coming weeks as Graham Potter aims to mount a late title challenge in the second half of the campaign.