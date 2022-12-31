Carlo Ancelotti confirms Eden Hazard will feature in Copa del Rey clash

Eden Hazard’s role at Real Madrid has slipped to a new low at the start of 2023.

The Belgian international has continued to struggle in Madrid with injuries and inconsistency a constant issue for the 31-year-old in the Spanish capital.

Hazard previously hinted at a lack of faith from Carlo Ancelotti being a factor in his lack of first team action in recent months with the Italian coach unconvinced by his fitness.

Premier League giants Newcastle United have been linked with a January bid, as part of major spending plans at St. James’ Park, alongside interest from Major League Soccer in the USA.

Ancelotti opted against using him in Real Madrid’s winning return to La Liga action at Real Valladolid, but he will start in their Copa del Rey trip to fourth tier CP Cacereno as per reports from Mundo Deportivo.

Ancelotti is expected to ring the changes for the cup match with Hazard one of the most experienced players involved.