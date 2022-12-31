Brighton determined to retain Alexis Mac Allister in January

Brighton & Hove Albion will fight to keep 2022 World Cup star Alexis Mac Allister at the club next month.

Mac Allister played a crucial role in Argentina’s march to glory in Qatar and he could be the target of a big money offer in the January transfer window.

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be the most likely to make an offer, to add Mac Allister to their contingent of Argentinians in Madrid, in 2023.

However, Todofichajes previously reported Atletico have suffered a blow in their pursuit of Mac Allister, with Brighton valuing him at €65m.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi was asked about the latest on Mac Allister’s future at the AMEX Stadium ahead of their Premier League clash with Arsenal.

“I hope we’ll be able to keep both Moises Caicedo and Alexis Mac Allister at the club in January, that’s what I want.

“I’d like to keep all our players until the end of the season.”

Mac Allister is only just back from an extended break, due to Argentina’s celebrations in recent weeks, and he could return to the Brighton team in mid-January.